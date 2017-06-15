Youth optimism dampened by political, economic uncertainty

15 June 2017 9:29 PM

Speaking to Abdullah Verachia - Lecturer at Gordon Institute of Business Science. Five years ago the annual Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) Youth Survey highlighted a society that was upbeat about the future and their career prospects. Earlier this week they released their latest study. They found out that a lot has changed among the country's youth who're now less optimistic about their future.GIBS found that their optimism is diminishing due to political and economic uncertainty.