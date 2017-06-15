Speaking to Abdullah Verachia - Lecturer at Gordon Institute of Business Science. Five years ago the annual Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) Youth Survey highlighted a society that was upbeat about the future and their career prospects. Earlier this week they released their latest study. They found out that a lot has changed among the country's youth who're now less optimistic about their future.GIBS found that their optimism is diminishing due to political and economic uncertainty.
Youth optimism dampened by political, economic uncertainty
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM