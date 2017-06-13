Gigaba responds to Gupta citizenship

13 June 2017 8:32 PM

Speaking to Mayihlome Tshwete - Spokesperson to finance minister. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba earlier today con??rmed that the documents circulated through social media yesterday with respect to the Gupta family naturalisation process are genuine. In a statement released on Tuesday, Gigaba says he acted lawfully in terms of the Citizenship Act 1995 (Act 88 of 1995). The application was handled in line with the procedure that requires that the Department of Home A airs submit recommendations to the Minister for consideration.