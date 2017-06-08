Speaking Kevin Brandt - EWN reporting from Knysna. The Western Cape government today announced that a three-year-old child found in Knysna was the latest fatality in the raging wildfires. #CapeRelief has been set up in response to calls for assistance from thousands a ected by the storms in and around Cape Town and by the fires in Knysna. To Capetonians who'd like to help, they can drop o supplies at the Strand fire station, Roeland St
EWN reporting on Knysna fire
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM