Live studio audience joins Koketso in conversation with Rehad Desai - Filmmaker and Member of the Broadcast Committee at Independent Producers Organisation. Koketso engages Rehad on the Marikana Tragedy, the documentary investigates the killing of 34 striking miners by police in August 2012.
In conversation with Rehad Desai, 'Miners Shot Down'
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM