What's up with ANC & DA?

5 June 2017 11:04 PM

Speaking to Somadoda Fikeni - at Independent political analyst. The ANC has been under immense pressure in recent months with the factional battles playing out in public and now with the release of the Gupta emails which implicate some cabinet ministers. Some expected the DA to capitalise on this as the opposition. Instead they're busy going back and forth over Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's disciplinary hearing. Seeing that the two biggest parties are pre-occupied with internal politics, who should be stepping forward to reassure the electorate ahead of the 2019 general elections? Is the EFF letting a golden opportunity pass by?