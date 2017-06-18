Gender diversity improving

18 June 2017 11:05 PM

Speaking to Kumeshnee West - Director of Executive Education UCT Graduate School of Business. Gender diversity is improving at management levels, but very slowly, according to director of executive education at the UCT Graduate School of Business (GSB), Kumeshnee West. McKinsey reported in 2016, for instance, that just 5% of CEOs in Africa are women. Despite strides being made in greater representation of women in the workforce and the strong business case for diversity, women remain in the minority at senior level.