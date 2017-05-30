CPS made R1-billion profit paying social grant

30 May 2017 9:47 PM

Speaking to Phillip de Wet - M&G. The M&G is reporting that over the past five years Cash Paymaster Systems recorded a pre-tax profit of R1.1-billion from paying social grants on behalf of the government, the outsourced service provider told the Constitutional Court on Tuesday. After tax the net profit came to R705-million, the now infamous American-listed company said. That translates to a profit to shareholders of R141-million per year.