Deputy finance minister in PRASA controversy

5 June 2017 11:15 PM

Speaking to Pieter-Louis Myburgh - Investigative Journalist. News24. News24 is reporting that Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi and his brother are beneficiaries of companies that secured contracts worth at least R150 million from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and some of its suppliers while Buthelezi was board chairperson of the troubled state-owned rail operator.