Calls for child murder inquiry

6 June 2017 8:38 PM

Speaking to Valdi van Reenen-Le Roux - Director of the Trauma Centre. Several organisations have been calling for an establishment of a commission of inquiry into child killings in the Western Cape. Over 20 children have been murdered since January. Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has rejected the calls. She says they're formulating policy for the appointment of a children’s commissioner. They want to opt for the holistic approach to the problem. However, NGOs are not convinced. They maintain an inquiry is necessary.