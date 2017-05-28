Launch of the Child Protection Week

28 May 2017 9:40 PM

Speaking to Sihle Ngobese - SPokesperson: Western Cape Social Development Department. Child Protection Week was launched in Langa today. The launch comes in the wake of a number of child murders and sexual assaults in the country. In the Western Cape, at least 19 children have been killed since the beginning of the year. Authorities have urged communities to work together and always keep an eye on their children.