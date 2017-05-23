ANC on Lynne Brown

Speaking to Zukiswa Rantho - Acting chairpsersoon ANC's study group public enterprises. The ANC's study group on public enterprises is not impressed with minister Lynne Brown following her appearance in Parliament today. The group has issued a statement slamming Brown for the responses she gave to the committee regarding the reappointment of Brian Molefe at Eskom.
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
