Speaking to Riana Scott - WC Metrorail Spokesperson. Two people have been seriously injured after a train struck their car at the Uxbridge level crossing near Lakeside. The rail service and surrounding roads in the area were temporarily closed due to the incident. People need to be mindful & not to be reckless when approaching level crossings.
Train struck a car near Lakeside
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
15 October 2018 10:17 PM