Khayelitsha land grabs

Speaking to Richard Bosman - City of Cape Town The City of Cape Town obtained three interdicts for different portions of land in Khayelitsha which are under threat of invasion. The interdict was served this morning and the the city's sta started clearing out the invaded areas. In Makhaza, 106 structures were dismantled and removed.
