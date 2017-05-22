Speaking to Professor Andre Kengne - Director : Non Communicable Diseases Research Unit. Obesity is the result of an imbalance between calorie intake and calorie expenditure. Genetics, a high-calorie diet and low physical activity are all contributors to a buildup of body fat.
Almost 70% of SA women obese
