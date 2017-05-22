Speaking to Alan Winde - MEC of Economic Opportunities at Western Cape - Government. The declaration was made to speed up the reaction time for the deployment of resources to tackle water scarcity. This is the worst drought in a 100 years says Alan.
Western Cape declared disaster area due to ongoing drought
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM