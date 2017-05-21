Speaking to Bronwyn Dyke - Spokesperson of Golden Arrow Bus A Golden Arrow bus was completely destroyed after it was torched in Khayelitsha today. The bus was allegedly set alight by land grabbers while driving through the area.
Golden Arrow bus torched
