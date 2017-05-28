Theo Ferreira - Manager at the Iziko Planetarium Iziko Museum launched the revamped Iziko Planetarium and Digital Dome over the weekend. The new Iziko Planetarium and Digital Dome will offer perspective-3D edu-tainment. We spoke to their manager Theo Ferreira to get feedback on the opening event.
Iziko Planetarium's Digital Era
