Speaking to Kathleen Dey -. Director at Rape Crisis. In the past, government agreed implement this. The law has been amended to make provision under section 55A for the establishment of sexual o ences courts exclusively for the purposes of the trial of any person or other proceedings arising out of sexual o ences. Despite this amendment being passed four years ago, these provisions have still not been implemented.
Specialised sexual offences courts
