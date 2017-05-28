Death penalty is no answer to women abuse

28 May 2017 10:37 PM

Speaking to Zonke Majodina - Consultant on human rights. Zonke Majodina writes: Gender-based violence is once more in the spotlight after the much-publicised murders of Karabo Mokoena and Courtney Pieters. Communities are galvanising themselves into action in search of solutions. Rightly so, as there are many more victims of sexual abuse whose plight we will never know of.