Brian Molefe: What resignation?

22 May 2017 8:52 PM

Speaking to Phillip de Wet - Mail & Guardian reporter. The Mail & Guardian, latest on the Brian Molefe/Eskom saga. They're reporting that Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe never resigned from the company, both he and Public Enterprises Minister Lynn Brown agree in new a idavits. Instead, under a new agreement, he is now formally considered to have been on “unpaid leave” during the period he served as a member of Parliament. But in a set of sworn statements notable for huge holes in the timeline, Molefe and Brown don’t quite manage to agree on why Molefe returned to Eskom, after never o icially leaving it.