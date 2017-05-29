Mzwanele Manyi responds on Gupta emails

29 May 2017 11:02 PM

Speaking to Mzwanele Manyi Mzwanele Manyi has been implicated in the Gupta emails which were released by Sunday papers. The e-mails also reveal Manyi sought from the family positions on state-owned companies for himself and an unwitting former colleague. In both the e-mails‚ sent a little more than an hour apart from Manyi’s Gmail account to Sahara CEO Ashu Chawla‚ he mentions “as discussed with Tony”‚ then attaches his CV and then Mpongoshe’s. We get his side of the story.