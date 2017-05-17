Speaking to Elijah Moholola - UCT spokesperson. UCT student Siboniso Dlamini was found dead off campus in April. The 25-year-old, business science student had been reported missing by his family. Cause of his death is still unknown.
Investigation into death of UCT student underway
