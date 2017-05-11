Speaking to James Selfe - DA Federal Chairperson at Democratic Alliance. President Jacob Zuma has failed to comply with the ruling, handed down last week Thursday by Judge Vally of the North Gauteng High Court, to hand over his reasons and record of decision for his disastrous midnight cabinet reshu le, by 4pm today.
President Jacob Zuma missed court deadline
