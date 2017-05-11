Still no sign of missing Courtney Pieters

The Koketso Sachane Show

Speaking to Faizel Brown - Spokesperson: Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum. Her parents, Juanita Pieters and Aaron Adonis, had their hopes raised with two possible sightings this week. One was CCTV footage handed to police, who brought it to the family on a flash drive and played it on a laptop. The other was of a child seen in Athlone. The family is hoping to get good news soon.

Grant Powell the Stunt man

Jamal Khashoggi

Lawyers crossing the line during cross-examination

Male infertility

CapeTalk Dads: Teaching boys about women bodies

Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked

NPA needs to fill 1000 posts

EFF defends Floyd

PAGAD: People Against Gangsterism And Drugs

Omotoso abuse case update- Port Elizabeth

EWN Headlines
Manyi expected to take stand at state capture inquiry
Manyi expected to take stand at state capture inquiry

The commission also wants to question him about his involvement with the government’s task team that was dealing with the closure of bank accounts of Gupta businesses.

PIC board expresses confidence in new acting CEO after Dan Matjila resigns
PIC board expresses confidence in new acting CEO after Dan Matjila resigns

Matshepo More has been appointed acting boss after Dan Matjila resigned on Friday.
Twitter divided over DA Chief Whip Steenhuisen's qualifications
Twitter divided over DA Chief Whip Steenhuisen's qualifications

The revelation of Johnson Steenhuisen's highest qualification prompted the Economic Freedom Fighters' Floyd Shivambu and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to take to Twitter and mock the DA chief whip.
