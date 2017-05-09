Whites have the highest quality of life - IRR

9 May 2017 10:10 PM

Speaking to Gerbrandt van Heerden - Research analyst at South African Institute of Race Relations. White South Africans have considerably higher quality of life than Coloured, Indian or Asian and Black South Africans, according to the Institute of Race Relations (IRR). It also emerged that residents in Gauteng and the Western Cape have a much higher quality of life than those living in South Africa’s rural provinces.