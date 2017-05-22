Analyzing President Zuma's latest court challenge

22 May 2017 9:59 PM

Speaking to Mashupye Maseremule - Professor of Public Affairs: TUT. Professor Maserumule writes: As the dust was starting to settle on South African President Jacob Zuma’s recent controversial reshu le of his cabinet, a new storm erupted. The country’s High Court ordered him to give the reasons for his decision. The governing African National Congress (ANC) is infuriated The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal organised a march against what the party regards as judicial overreach.