Speaking to Sam Mkokeli - Chairman media Freedom committee: SANEF. A photographer was attacked in Coligny allegedly by a farmer earlier today. eNCA showed video footage outside the first house that was torched today. In the video, a man can be seen tackling a photographer to the ground. Another photographer tries to breakup the fight while the police look on.
Attacks on media
