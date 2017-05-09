Speaking to Delekile Klaas - Regional Correctional Services Department head. Yesterday we received a call from a listener form Athlone who says his son who's serving 3 years has been moved from Goodwood Prison to Kroonstad. The father says he's a pensioner and he doesn't have enough money to travel that far to visit his son.
Can prisoners be moved to any facility in the country without notice to family?
