Speaking to Phephelaphi Dube - Director: Centre for Constitutional Rights. President Jacob Zuma to file papers in the North Gauteng High Court in the case that's been brought by the DA asking him to explain his decision to reshuffle his Cabinet earlier this year.
Zuma to appeal Cabinet reshuffle ruling
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM