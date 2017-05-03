Speaking to Dr Glenda Daniels - Senior Lecturer at Wits schools of journalism.. World Press Freedom Day. South Africa is amongst the countries that pride themselves of press freedom. Several SABC journalists have also received death threats for reporting on the shenanigans at the national broadcaster. Considering all this. Should we be worried as a country that we're losing our media freedom?
World Press Freedom Day
