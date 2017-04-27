Speaking to Johan Marais - Spokesperson: Wilderness Search and Rescue. A 13-year-old boy is recovering in hospital this evening after falling o Lion's Head this morning. The boy was airlifted from the mountain and then transported to hospital after he fell about 10 metres.
Boy falls o Lion's Head
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM