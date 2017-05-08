Speaking to Terry Bell - Economic analyst & author. The last president of apartheid South Africa FW de Klerk recently came out to criticise the current government of the way it's running the country. De Klerk's speech last Friday left many people hot under the collar as they believe he's the last person to speak on good governance as he presided over a system that was declared a crime against humanity.
Terry Bell shared his views on de Klerk being part of a national dialogue
