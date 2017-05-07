Speaking to Pelani Phakgadi - EWN reporter. The residents waited hours for Zuma to arrive and address them on the demarcation crisis. They are demanding their area be re-incorporated into the Makhado Municipality and not a new municipality in Malamulele.
Zuma a no show to address residents of Vuwani over demarcation outcome
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
