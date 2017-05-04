Speaking to Gillian Schutte Activist & filmmaker. Judge Mabel Jansen has resigned after she was placed on special leave following racist comments in which she expressed her belief that rape was part of black people's culture.
Judge Mabel Jansen resigns
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM