Speaking to Govan Whittles - Reporter at M&G. Nehawu has written to Cosatu requesting that it changes it's plans to let President Jacob Zuma be the main speaker at the trade union federation's May Day event. Nehawu says considering everything that's happening in the country, it doesn't think Zuma is suitable to address the workers.
Nehawu doesn't want JZ
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM