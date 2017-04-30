Fica bill finally signed into law

30 April 2017 10:04 PM

Speaking to Cas Coovadia - MD of Banking Association. President Jacob Zuma has finally signed the Fica Bill into law. The FIC Bill is important in bolstering the fight against global financial crime and improving the integrity of South Africa’s banking system. Pressure was mounting on South Africa to enact the bill with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) – the body that monitors compliance with anti-terrorism and anti-money laundering regulations – giving the country until June to enact the legislation.