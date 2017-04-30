Cosatu WC's May Day rally

Speaking to Tony Ehrenreich - COSATU WC Secretary. Cosatu in the Western Cape will march on May Day tomorrow calling for the removal of President Jacob Zuma and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille.
