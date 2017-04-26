Speaking to Prince Mashele - Spokesperson: Freedom Movement. A group of political parties, labour organisations and civil society will gather at Freedom Park in Pretoria tomorrow in a bid to call on President Jacob Zuma to step down.
Freedom Movement march
