Speaking to Ryan Cummings - Chief Security Analyst: AfricaSignal Risk. The crime fighting unit, the Hawks announced they'd arrested a 23-year-old man who was plotting to assassinate prominent South Africans. The statement said "almost 19 people were targeted." The bizarre statement has led to many people doubting the whole thing.
Anti State Capture Death Squad Alliance
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM