Speaking to Marinus Wiechers - Constitutional Law Expert. Former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza has filed papers seeking an interdict against Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. The two have been involved in a public spat over the last week with Mbalula insisting that Ntlemeza is no longer in charge of the Hawks.
Ntlemeza files against Mbalula
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM