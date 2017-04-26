State appeals landmark dagga ruling

26 April 2017 9:34 PM

Speaking to Jeremy Acton - Dagga Party Leader. The state has appealed the Cape Town High Court ruling that the cultivation and private use of dagga should be legalised. Papers were filed by the National Director of Public Prosecutions and several other government departments this week. The state said that it did not want any of the current legislation around the use of dagga to be changed or amended. It also claimed that the court erred in “characterising and formulating the issues before it”. On 31 March, a full bench found that the criminalisation of dagga was unconstitutional. The case was brought to court by Rastafarian activist Gareth Prince and the Dagga Party.