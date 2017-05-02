Speaking to Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral commitee on safety & security. Cape Town police released a statement earlier today saying three people were killed. Ten victims between the ages of 15 and 53 were injured and were taken to hospital.
13 shot in Elsies River
