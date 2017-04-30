Repeated calls for JZ to step down, Phosa accepts presidency nomination

30 April 2017 9:47 PM

Speaking to Pelane Phakgadi - EWN reporter. Former African National Congress (ANC) treasurer general Matthews Phosa says he has accepted a nomination for the party’s presidency to steer the ANC away from a dictatorship. This comes after the party’s ward 52 in Cape Town nominated Phosa for ANC president on Saturday. Phosa says President Jacob Zuma showed autocracy during his controversial Cabinet reshffle. Phosa has been very vocal of his criticism of Zuma.