Finance Ministry v Gigaba

Speaking to Gaye Davis - EWN. It seems things have gotten off to a rocky start for new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. He has been assuring the nation of his competence since he took office a few weeks ago, but early signs are not encouraging. Reports have emerged that the Ministry of Finance has distanced itself from an economic blueprint penned by Gigaba’s new economics adviser.
