Speaking to Mcebisi Ndletyana - Political analyst. Cosatu had to cancel a May Day rally because their members didn't want to be addressed by President Jacob Zuma. This is something that's never happened since 1994.
Cosatu cancelling May Day rally
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
15 October 2018 10:17 PM