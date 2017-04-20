Speaking to Lance Greyling - Director of Enterprise and Investment in the City of Cape Town. The City of Cape Town is preparing for a legal showdown with newly appointed Minister of Energy Mmamoloko Kubayi. The City wants the legal right to source 20 percent of its electricity supply from Independent Power Producers. And they are willing to take this fight to the courts.
City to take legal action against Energy Minister over supply
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM