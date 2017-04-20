Debunking myths of SA’s history curriculum

20 April 2017 9:41 PM

Speaking to Maryke Botha - Teacher & writer. In the last few months there has been lots of talk around school curriculums and the decolonizing of education. But no one has actually opened the books, researched the material our children are being taught and delivered a verdict. That was until Maryke Botha, an educator and writer, came along. She has decided to tackle the thorny issue of “colonized” curriculums at school from a practical point of view.