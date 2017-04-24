Speaking to Ferlon Christians - WC Scopa chairperson. The Western Cape Legislature’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) plans to start a fresh probe into the payment of R9 billion by two provincial government departments to consultants.
Fresh probe into R9bn tenders
