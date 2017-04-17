Rent Control in CT: Can it work?

17 April 2017 11:03 PM

Speaking to Prof Francois Viruly - UCT Propewrty Development Studies. Berlin is enforcing a new law. Landlords are not allowed to raise their rent by more than 10percent above the local average. This is the second part of their new rent control laws which seek to keep property rentals at an affordable level especially in the face of gentrification. There has been a call here for rent control laws to be put into place to prevent the sky-rocketing of rentals, forcing working class people to remain on the outskirts of the Mother City.