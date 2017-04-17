Increase in cyber attacks on SA businesses

17 April 2017 9:45 PM

Speaking to Jim Green - Chief Technology Officer: Gold N' Links Cyber. It makes sense that as we increase our use of and dependency on digital devices and computers, we also become more vulnerable to cyber attacks. Research now shows that nearly a quarter of all recipients will open a phishing message, with 11 percent going on to open the attachment. This means that effectively just a single click from an employee gives an attacker an open door to their company or organization.